Any faint hope that the Memphis Hustle’s NBA G League basketball season was going to continue this year was officially squelched last Thursday when the league announced that the remainder of the 2019-20 year had been canceled.
The season was suspended on March 12 with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic but had not been officially canceled. The year still had about two weeks and the playoffs remaining.
The announcement cut short the best season ever in the brief history of the Memphis Hustle (Grizzlies) at Southaven’s Landers Center. Memphis’ 26-15 record was the second-best mark in the Western Conference behind the Salt Lake City Stars (Jazz) and led the Midwest Division by 4.5 games over the Sioux Falls Skyforce (Heat).
Jason March, in his first season as head coach of the Hustle, was named league Coach of the Month in November for leading the team to its first eight victories. The Hustle would go on to win two more for a 10-game winning streak to open the year.
In its statement regarding the G League season’s cancelation, the Hustle acknowledged the season’s success.
“We’re proud of all the hard work that our coaches, players, and staff put in this year,” the Hustle said. “We wish it were feasible to finish out the season, but we understand that’s not possible and are thankful that the NBA G League is acting in the best interest of all NBA G League teams and their fans.”
The move to cancel the G League came shortly after the parent NBA announced it would continue its year with 22 teams playing out the remainder of the year at the Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, starting July 31. Each team would play eight games, followed by a revised playoff format that would end the year by Oct. 12 at the latest. All games would be played at the resort’s 5,000-seat basketball arena without fans and all players, coaches, and staff would be housed at the resort.
“While canceling the remainder of our season weighs heavily on us, we recognize that it is the most appropriate action to take for our league,” said G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim. “I extend my sincere gratitude to NBA G League players and coaches for giving their all to their teams and fans this season. And to our fans, I thank you and look forward to resuming play for the 2020-21 season.”
The G League will still hand out end of year awards, which will include Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year, and Rookie of the Year.
SPORTS ETC.: DeSoto Central baseball standout Blaze Jordan could be among the country’s top young baseball talent to be claimed in today’s Major League Baseball Entry Draft, and if he is drafted, he’ll have to make a decision between the pro baseball route or his college commitment to Mississippi State. If he signs with whoever drafts him today, Jordan will be following in the footsteps of another former DeSoto Central standout in Austin Riley, now with the Atlanta Braves. Riley had also committed to Mississippi State out of high school, but signed instead with the Braves and played in their minor league system before his call up to Atlanta last season.
An Illinois high school football website, FridayNightDrive.com, is reporting that DeSoto Central assistant coach Teo Clark is the new head coach for West Carroll High School in Savanna, Illinois. The past seven years, Clark has been the Jaguars’ defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach. Clark takes over for Matt Leitzen, who left for another position after posting a 24-25 career mark with three state playoff appearances.
