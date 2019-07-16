The Dizzy Dean Baseball World Series heads into its final days this week at Snowden Grove Park in Southaven.
A number of baseball age-division championships are still to be decided and schedules may be affected by the recent rainfall.
Hopewell (Georgia) Mustangs defeated Oregon Park (Georgia) Sharks 16-1 to win the seven-year-old division, while the Canton Stingers claimed the nine-year-old division with a 20-3 win over the Northport Nationals (Alabama).
Madison City (Alabama) Blue won the 11-year-old title with a 7-5 win over the Clarksdale Delta Drive, while the Nettleton Storm took the 14-year-old crown after a 10-8 victory over the Druid Hills (Georgia) Red Devils. The 16-year-old championship went to the Grenada Rec All-Stars with a 5-2 victory over the Huffman (Alabama) All-Stars.
Play continues this week in the remaining divisions, including six-year-old, eight-year-old, 10-year-old, 12-year-old and 13-year-olds.
Softball champions were crowned at Greenbrook Softball Complex in Southaven.
Greenwood took the six-year-old championship, Caledonia won the eight-year-old crown and Walker County (Alabama) took the 10-year-old title.
Yazoo City captured the 12-year-old division, Lady Fusion (Mississippi) the 14-year-old championship and Houston (Mississippi) was the 18-year-old title winner.
MORGAN TO LEAD ITAWAMBA VOLLEYBALL: Another Mississippi junior college has made the move into offering volleyball as a sport, as Itawamba Community College has joined Pearl River Community College as schools that are putting together programs.
Itawamba last week announced that Priscilla Morgan, a former coach at the four-year level, would be that school’s first-ever head coach.
“This is a special moment,” Morgan said. “It’s one that I’m going to remember for a really long time. It’s not every day that it’s your first time to get to create a program from scratch. I wish I could go put my whistle on and head to the court right now.”
Morgan joins the Itawamba family after most recently serving as head coach at Texas Wesleyan University in 2017. The Lady Rams finished runner-up in the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) tournament and advanced to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Women’s Volleyball National Tournament for the first time since 2005. Five of her players were named to the NAIA Scholar-Athlete and All-SAC teams. Texas Wesleyan finished 27-7 overall and 13-3 inside conference play under Morgan’s guidance.
Before taking over in Fort Worth, Morgan served as head coach for two seasons at the University of the Southwest. In her first season with the Mustangs, she took the program from a 10-win season to the best record in program history at 24-9 in 2016. That season, USW advanced to the Red River Athletic Conference (RRAC) championship match, and eight players were selected to the all-conference team.
She has an overall record of 61-36 as a collegiate head coach and has experience coaching at the club level in Atlanta, Ga.; Mandeville, La. and Joplin, Mo.
Itawamba will start play next year, in the 2020-21 school year. It remains to be seen if other schools, such as Northwest Mississippi Community College, take a similar and start a program. Northwest is in a prime location for talent with the dominance that high school teams have had from DeSoto County in recent years.
HEALING HEARTS GOLF TOURNAMENT: Healing Hearts Child Advocacy Center is hosting a golf fundraiser for its program of offering a safe place to heal for victims of child abuse, their families and child witnesses to violent crimes. The tournament will be Aug. 19 at the Olive Branch Country Club. The four-player event will start with lunch at noon and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. To enter or for more information, contact Healing Hearts at 662-349-1555.
MHSAA HOLDS MIDDLE SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: The Mississippi High School Activities Association plans to hold a cross country classic for middle school runners in grades 7-8 this fall. The event will be on Monday, Oct. 21 at Choctaw Trails in Jackson, where the state high school meets are held annually. Runners cannot be competing at the varsity level. Plans are for three divisions determined by school enrollment. For further information, contact wbarnett@misshsaa.com.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
