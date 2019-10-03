Here’s a quick swing around what has been a very busy week of sports for DeSoto County high schools.
FOOTBALL WEEKEND: The football weekend starts Thursday with Lewisburg hosting Oxford. Coming up Friday night will be Center Hill at Columbus; Horn Lake at DeSoto Central; Hernando at Southaven; Lake Cormorant at Columbus New Hope; and Olive Branch at Tupelo. In addition, Hatley comes to Northpoint Christian and Magnolia Heights hosts North Delta.
Last week’s scores from county high schools include: Horn Lake over Lewisburg 21-3; Olive Branch outscored DeSoto Central 31-12; Oxford defeated Southaven 45-8; Tupelo ran past Hernando 42-21; and it was Lake Cormorant over Center Hill 24-7. Northpoint Christian defeated Bolton, Tennessee 44-8, and it was Magnolia Heights past Bayou Academy 42-21.
VOLLEYBALL RECAP: DeSoto Central took a four-set victory over division rival Lewisburg Tuesday on the Lady Jags’ home court, behind Lauryn Fitzgerald’s 15 kills and 15 digs. Megan Harris also had 15 digs and Gracie Tacker assisted 41 times.
Lewisburg answered with 10 kills from Ellie Jones and Micah Swift to go with 40 assists from Londyn Bakeris and 13 assists from Morgan Lee.
Lake Cormorant took a four-set win from Center Hill behind Alaijiah Rose with 18 kills and four aces. Angie Gonzalez had 19 digs and Isabella Beasley assisted 15 times in the victory.
Hernando blanked Southaven in three sets with nine kills and 14 assists from Lexi Graves.
Elsewhere, Tupelo swept Olive Branch in three straight sets on Tuesday.
Wednesday, DeSoto Central defeated Memphis St. Mary's Episcopal in four sets, with Fitzgerald providing 18 kills, Harris with 22 digs, Maya Newsome with three aces, four blocks, and eight kills. Tacker had 14 digs and 43 assists.
NORTHPOINT SECOND AT GIRLS’ GOLF: The Northpoint Christian girls’ golf team took runner-up honors at the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association’s Division II-A state meet, which ended Tuesday. Northpoint was second to Franklin Road Academy in the team standings. Individually, Northpoint’s Ella Cress finished fourth and Carla Kay Hickam was fifth.
RUNNING HIGHLIGHTS: Adam Gomez of DeSoto Central had the best DeSoto County finish in eighth place among 223 runners at Frank Horton Night Invitational meet held Saturday at Shelby Farms Park in Memphis with a time of 16:41.94. Hernando had the best team finish, finishing 14th among 28 schools. DeSoto Central was 19th with Bartlett, Tennessee the team champions.
Hernando took third among girls at the Frank Horton meet to Germantown, Tenn. Houston taking the team title. Jessica Cartwright of Hernando had the best DeSoto County finish with a third place effort in a time of 19:42.01.
Elijiah Speck had the best Lewisburg time in the boys’ part of the South Pontotoc Invitational meet with a 24th place finish and a time of 19:29.24. As a team, Lewisburg finished 10th in the 10-team field.
Sophomore Mary Murphy of Lewisburg had the best Lady Patriots’ time in the South Pontotoc Invitational girls meet with a 29th best performance of 24:15.06. As a team, Lewisburg was eighth among 10 teams.
Center Hill won the 4A-6A Large School Division boys’ title at the North Mississippi Challenge cross country meet, held on Sept. 28 at Blue Mountain College. The Mustangs missed the overall title by one point (59-60) to Tupelo Christian Prep.
Center Hill’s Gabe Gipson had his team’s top finish, finishing third in a time of 18:16. Emily Weinberg had the Lady Mustangs’ best effort, taking 20th place at 25:40.
Olive Branch also had runners take part in the North Mississippi Challenge.
JUCO BEAT: Northwest Mississippi Community College faces rival East Mississippi Thursday at Scooba, with the Rangers looking to recover from last week’s 47-42 loss to Holmes, a defeat that dropped Northwest down to seventh in the NJCAA rankings.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.