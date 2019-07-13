Members of the DC Elite 08 and their hometowns are: Callie Desmond (Nesbit), Alli Kyle Cunningham (Cleveland, Miss.), Chloe Bailey (Hernando), Brianna Coleman (Senatobia), Emerson Yount (Senatobia), Amberlee Holley (Hernando), Hayden Hodge (Hernando), Lillian Holley (Hernando), Stella Rose Cartwright (Cleveland, Miss.), and Kylee Garcia (Hernando).