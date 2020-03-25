The question entering this space this week is certainly about what to write about sportswise in a period where there are no sports taking place.
There are no games to report, no victories or losses on the field or court of competition. There are no home runs, no service aces, no holes-in-one, no personal records, although, in the grand scheme of things as we work by distancing ourselves and practicing good hygiene, we are all combatting the coronavirus foe and seeking a much greater victory in ending the pandemic.
At the high school level, the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) suspended all competition until April 17 in accordance with the state closing schools until at least that time.
“Our MHSAA Executive Committee and MHSAA Sports Medicine Committee were in accordance with an extension until April 17,” MHSAA Executive Director Don Hinton said. “As long as schools remain closed on a statewide basis, a return to competition and practice will not be an option.”
Spring football practice has also been canceled for the rest of the school year.
Northpoint Christian School in Southaven has been closely watching developments on the Tennessee side of the Mid-South since it is associated with the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA).
With Tennessee’s governor closing schools until April 24, the TSSAA has responded by also declaring all activities, including practices and organized workouts, also be suspended until that time.
TSSAA officials still hold out hope the resumption of its state basketball tournaments can yet be held and that spring sports seasons can take place.
“It will be with a limited time frame and schedule, culminating with the post-season, and ultimately Spring Fling,” TSSAA’s statement said. Its Spring Fling event is when many of the spring state tournaments are held simultaneously.
A team still waiting to hear its season fate is the NBA G League Memphis Hustle, which had its year halted by the coronavirus outbreak. Along with the parent NBA suspending its season, the G League also suspended its season.
The season is still officially suspended, a Hustle spokesman said Wednesday. However, there’s been speculation the NBA will ultimately cancel the G League year, regardless of what will happen with the NBA.
At the time of the suspension, the Hustle had the fourth-best record in the league at 26-15. Memphis was second to Salt Lake City among Western Conference franchises and led the Midwest Division by 4.5 games over second-place Sioux Falls.
Elsewhere in the world of “non-sports,” Wayne Bartley, who has organized a fundraiser golf tournament annually to raise money for programs and awareness benefitting youngsters with autism Tuesday announced his plans to postpone the tournament.
“We have decided to postpone the Autism Golf Tournament,” Bartley wrote on social media. “Once we get on the other side of this current situation we will reschedule.”
The tournament had been scheduled for April 30 at the North Creek Golf Club in Southaven.
It’s been interesting to see how people in the sports world have been trying to fill their time in the coronavirus interim.
Some coaches have tweeted out workout ideas and schedules to their athletes. Some are taking to technology to have almost virtual workouts among its team members. We’ve also seen past highlight moments replayed by teams to share with their followers.
Coaches have also used the Twitterverse to try and promote players they feel colleges should consider for their programs.
But, some are also trying to put a lighter spin on all this. For instance, Northpoint Christian School football coach Tyler Gold took to Twitter to show his culinary skills in a video he called “Chopped Quarantine Edition,” showing how to repurpose leftovers and things found in the pantry for a delicious dish. It’s a takeoff on the Food Network show “Chopped.”
