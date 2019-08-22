Tuesday night in high school volleyball, DeSoto Central defeated county rival Lake Cormorant 3-0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-19). Leaders for DeSoto Central include Amonie Silas (14 kills, two blocks), Kennedy Smith (eight blocks), Megan Harris (10 digs), Ally Haire (nine digs). Gracie Tacker (35 assists, two aces). Lake Cormorant answered with Alaijiah Rose (eight kills), Alexia Davis and Annah Marshall (one ace each), Angie Gonzalez (seven digs), and Davis with 13 assists.
In other Tuesday action, Northpoint Christian swept Westminster 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-14) and Center Hill defeated Southaven 3-0.
Lewisburg’s match with Lafayette was moved from Tuesday to Wednesday, and the Lady Patriots prevailed 3-0 (25-8, 25-4, 25-19). Lewisburg leaders included Ellie Jones (10 kills), River Downs and Morgan Lee (3 aces), Londyn Bakeris (9 digs), along with Lee and Kennedy Simmons (15 assists).
Last Thursday night in high school volleyball, Lake Cormorant swept Southaven 3-0 (25-17, 25-21, 21-12); DeSoto Central swept past Center Hill 3-0 (25-16, 26-24, 25-17); Lewisburg also swept Hernando 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-15); and Oxford blanked Horn Lake 3-2 (25-18, 25-10, 25-12). In the DeSoto Central win, leaders included Kennedy Smith (11 kills), Amonie Silas (10 kills), Megan Harris (18 digs), Gracie Tacker (34 assists), and Ally Haire (four aces).
The Northpoint Christian School boys’ golf team outplayed Lausanne College in a meet last Thursday. Brady Smith and Luke Murphy were medalists. Tuesday, the Trojans golfers again won over Lausanne with Jake Ware as medalist.
Monday, Aug. 19, the Northpoint Christian School girls golf team finished second in the FCA tournament. Ella Cress and Carla Kay Hickam tied for second overall and Desirea Smith also was part of the Northpoint team that took part.
Northpoint Christian School defeated Cordova, Tennessee 5-3 on Tuesday, led by Nya McLaurin with four goals in the Lady Trojans’ season opener.
The Magnolia Heights girls soccer team fell to 0-3 for the year, 0-2 in conference play, with a 3-0 loss to Washington School on Tuesday, Aug. 13 in Senatobia.
Former Lewisburg baseball player Rudy Martin has been promoted to the Kansas City Royals’ AAA Omaha Storm Chasers from Class A Lexington. Omaha, with Martin, plays at Memphis against the Redbirds in the ‘Birds final home series of the season Friday-Sunday at AutoZone Park.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
