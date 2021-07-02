The 2021 Dizzy Dean Softball and Baseball World Series will begin play Saturday, July 3, at the Greenbrook Park softball complex and Snowden Grove Park in Southaven.
All participating teams will attend opening ceremonies at Snowden Grove the Friday night before the first games of the Dizzy Dean World Series tournament begin. Fifty-four baseball teams and 25 softball teams from across the country will compete for the championship title in their divisions.
Baseball teams in age groups 7, 9, 11, 14 and 16 as well as all softball age groups will start their tournaments July 3. Age 8 baseball teams will play starting July 9. Baseball teams in age groups 6, 10, 12, 13 and 18 will compete starting July 10.
“The atmosphere on the field is not something easily forgotten,” said former Dizzy Dean World Series player Amy Clevenger. “Everyone was just so happy to be there that it didn’t even matter who won in the end.”
Dizzy Dean Baseball is a multi-state organization founded in 1977 focused on providing athletes aged 5 to 19 a “fair and equal community based baseball and/or softball program.”
Dizzy Dean Baseball gets its namesake from Baseball Hall of Famer Jay Hanna “Dizzy” Dean. Dean played Major League Baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs in the 1930s and 1940s.
Dean spent his final years retired with his wife in her hometown of Bond, Mississippi. The state is home to the Dizzy Dean Museum which is part of Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame & Museum in Jackson, Mississippi.
Competing in the softball world series from DeSoto County are:
In the 6 and under division: Southaven All-Stars and Hernando All-Stars
In the 8 and under division: Southaven All-Stars and Hernando All-Stars
In the 12 and under division: Southaven All-Stars
In the high school division: Southaven All-Stars
Competing in the baseball world series from DeSoto County are:
In the 6-year-old division: Southaven All-Stars
In the 7-year-old division: Southaven All-Stars
In the 8-year-old division: Hernando All-Stars and Southaven All-Stars
In the 10-year-old division: Hernando All-Stars, Horn Lake All-Stars and Southaven All-Stars
In the 11-year-old division: Southaven All-Stars
In the 12-year-old division: Horn Lake All-Stars and Southaven All-Stars
In the 14-year-old division: Horn Lake All-Stars and Southaven All-Stars
In the 16-year-old division: Horn Lake All-Stars and Southaven All-Stars
