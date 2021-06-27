Southaven lineman Aaron Bryant is spending his time these days visiting campuses and narrowing down his choices for college after he graduates from Southaven High School next year.
Bryant has already been hosted by Georgia, Texas A&M and Ole Miss and is expected to visit Texas this week.
The 6-foot-4-inch lineman currently has offers from 20 different schools according to 247 Sports. Bryant is a three-star recruit and in the class of 2022, is ranked as the country’s No. 68 lineman prospect and No. 10 overall in Mississippi.
“It feels a bit weird to have lots of big name programs fighting over me,” Bryant said. “But I know that it’s a blessing from my lord and savior Jesus Christ so I’m forever grateful for the opportunities that he’s given me.”
Bryant said that his junior year was his first season as a defensive lineman. He racked up 68 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks and four forced fumbles for the Southaven Chargers in the 2020 season.
Bryant’s top choices so far are Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia and LSU. The Southaven local isn’t worried about making a big move away from home if he thinks that’s what’s best.
“I should go to the place where I feel most confident that I will be developed and also the place that presents the best opportunities for me as a student and also as an athlete,” Bryant said.
He explained that he likes Alabama because it’s been a historically dominant team; Texas because he thinks he would be a good fit for their style of play; Texas A&M because he feels like he already has a good relationship with the staff and also because he thinks he would be a good fit for the team; Georgia because the coaches are “some of the most real coaches I’ve met in this process;” and LSU because he likes what the football program has to offer.
With his senior season still left to play, Bryant will likely continue to get more offers and move up in the ranks. In just the last two weeks, Bryant has moved up two spots in Mississippi’s recruit rankings to earn himself a spot as one of the state’s top 10 overall prospects.
