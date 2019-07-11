Bubba Skelton

Bubba Skelton, former Northwest Mississippi Community College head men's basketball coach and athletic director, has been named to the similar positions at Magnolia Heights School in Senatobia.  

Bubba Skelton, former head men’s basketball coach and athletic director at Northwest Mississippi Community College, has assumed similar duties at Magnolia Heights School in Senatobia.

Skelton was a five-time Region 23 and five-time MACJC Coach of the Year selection while at Northwest. In 20 seasons as a head coach at the junior college level, Skelton is 394-169 overall for an impressive .700 winning percentage.

Skelton left Northwest in February to become Athletic Coordinator for the South Panola school district.

“Coach Skelton brings a wealth of experience to MHS, and we are excited that he is joining our family,” said Dr. Martin Lishman, Head of School. “We are excited to welcome Coach Skelton and his family back to the Hill!”

