With bragging rights at the top of the NBA G League Western Conference standings on the line, the Salt Lake City Stars (Jazz) defeated the Memphis Hustle 112-91 Friday night at Southaven’s Landers Center.
With the loss, the Hustle now share the top rung in the conference with the Stars entering tonight’s rematch at 7 p.m. in Southaven. Both teams will bring 26-12 records into the contest.
Shooting struggles and offensive rebounding woes hampered the Hustle, especially in the second half when the Stars outscored Memphis 52-35. The Hustle hit just 32.6 percent of its shots in the second half and were 11.8 percent from three-point range after halftime. For the night, shooting stats had the Hustle hitting on 41.9 percent overall, 25 percent from beyond the arc, and 60 percent at the charity stripe.
Meanwhile, Salt Lake City outrebounded a smaller Memphis lineup by a 61-38 margin and 18-9 on the offensive glass.
The Stars also outscored the Hustle 24-4 in second-chance situations and 70-54 in the paint as Memphis was unable to keep them off the boards.
“They killed us in the paint and they killed us on the glass,” March said after the game. “They were a little bit more physical than us all the way around. We’ve got to execute better and I want us to pick up on our physicality.”
The Hustle also had to deal with a shortened lineup with the recent callup of Jarod Uthoff to the Memphis Grizzlies and with John Konchar and Yuta Watanabe also on the NBA team’s roster.
The team did get the addition of Phil Cofer, who Hustle coach Jason March said was cleared to play just minutes before game time. Cofer, a former Florida State standout, was acquired by the Hustle from the available player pool after starting the season with the College Park Skyhawks and the Long Island Nets.
Memphis trailed by only two at the end of the first quarter 32-30 and Salt Lake City took a four-point lead into the break at 60-56.
The Stars steadily moved away in the second half, taking a 87-75 lead after three quarters and outscored the Hustle 25-16 in the final quarter. Salt Lake City had as much as a 27 point lead in the contest, while the Hustle did lead by six early in the game. There were 10 lead changes and nine ties.
Marquis Teague led the Hustle with 19 points, one of five players in double figures. Raynere Thornton, playing in a starting role, finished with 18 points, and Shaq Buchanan and Dusty Hannahs each scored 14 points for Memphis. Hannahs was back with the Hustle after completing a 10-day contract call up with the Grizzlies.
Trevon Bluiett, coming off the bench, led seven Stars in double figures with 19 points. Three Salt Lake City players, Miye Oni, Jarrell Brantley, and Isaac Haas, each recorded double figures for points and rebounds. Buchanan did likewise for the Hustle with 10 rebounds to go with his 14 points.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
