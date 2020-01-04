Kyron Pleas

Kyron Pleas of Olive Branch fires a shot during the Conquistadors' 62-59 victory over Memphis Booker T. Washington in a game on Saturday, Jan. 4 played at Briarcrest Christian School in Cordova, Tennessee. Pleas scored 14 points and was named the game's Most Valuable Player.  

 Bob Bakken|DTT

NBA G League basketball

Memphis Hustle 130, Iowa Wolves 127

Hustle: Yuta Watanabe - 28 points. 

Prep boys basketball

Olive Branch 62, Memphis Booker T. Washington 59

Olive Branch: Kyron Pleas - 14 points, named game’s Most Valuable Player

Starkville 67, Southaven 43

DeSoto Central 48, Munford, Tenn. 42

Prep girls basketball

Olive Branch 58, Pontotoc 43

Memphis Hutchison 60, Southaven 29

DeSoto Central 44, Munford, Tenn. 41

Prep boys soccer

Southaven 4, Gautier 1

Southaven 3, Vancleave 1

Madison Central 1, Lewisburg 0

Olive Branch 3, New Albany 2

Prep girls soccer

Lewisburg 1, Madison Central 0

Lewisburg: Hannah Salter - 1 goal

Vancleave 2, Southaven 2 (tie)