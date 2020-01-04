NBA G League basketball
Memphis Hustle 130, Iowa Wolves 127
Hustle: Yuta Watanabe - 28 points.
Prep boys basketball
Olive Branch 62, Memphis Booker T. Washington 59
Olive Branch: Kyron Pleas - 14 points, named game’s Most Valuable Player
Starkville 67, Southaven 43
DeSoto Central 48, Munford, Tenn. 42
Prep girls basketball
Olive Branch 58, Pontotoc 43
Memphis Hutchison 60, Southaven 29
DeSoto Central 44, Munford, Tenn. 41
Prep boys soccer
Southaven 4, Gautier 1
Southaven 3, Vancleave 1
Madison Central 1, Lewisburg 0
Olive Branch 3, New Albany 2
Prep girls soccer
Lewisburg 1, Madison Central 0
Lewisburg: Hannah Salter - 1 goal
Vancleave 2, Southaven 2 (tie)
