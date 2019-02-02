Boys’ soccer - MHSAA 5A playoffs second round
Lewisburg 3, Grenada 2 (overtime) (Lewisburg at Germantown (Madison) Tuesday in North Half finals)
Germantown (Madison) 0, Center Hill 0 (Germantown wins in penalty kicks 3-2)
Girls’ soccer - MHSAA 5A playoffs second round
Lewisburg 3, Saltillo 1 (Lewisburg advances to North Half finals on Tuesday.)
Lafayette 5, Center Hill 0 (Center Hill finishes season 10-8. Lafayette to host Lewisburg Tuesday.)
NBA G League basketball
Iowa Wolves 131, Memphis Hustle 128 (overtime) (Tyler Harvey G League season-high 58 points leads Memphis.)
Prep boys’ basketball
Northpoint Christian 74, Macon Road Baptist 41 (Jorden Flowers 26 for Northpoint, Carlton Brown 17 for Northpoint.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.