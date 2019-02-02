Ty Greer

Lewisburg forward Ty Greer scored the game-winning goal in the second overtime period for the Patriots Saturday in the 3-2 5A playoff victory over Grenada. Lewisburg travels to Germantown (Madison) Tuesday to determine what North Half team will play in the state championship. 

 Bob Bakken|DTT

Boys’ soccer - MHSAA 5A playoffs second round

Lewisburg 3, Grenada 2 (overtime) (Lewisburg at Germantown (Madison) Tuesday in North Half finals)

Germantown (Madison) 0, Center Hill 0 (Germantown wins in penalty kicks 3-2)

Girls’ soccer - MHSAA 5A playoffs second round

Lewisburg 3, Saltillo 1 (Lewisburg advances to North Half finals on Tuesday.)

Lafayette 5, Center Hill 0 (Center Hill finishes season 10-8. Lafayette to host Lewisburg Tuesday.)

NBA G League basketball

Iowa Wolves 131, Memphis Hustle 128 (overtime) (Tyler Harvey G League season-high 58 points leads Memphis.)

Prep boys’ basketball

Northpoint Christian 74, Macon Road Baptist 41 (Jorden Flowers 26 for Northpoint, Carlton Brown 17 for Northpoint.)

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.