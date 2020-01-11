Saturday's DeSoto County scores By BOB BAKKEN Sports Editor Jan 11, 2020 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Prep boys basketball Olive Branch 58, Briarcrest Christian, Tenn. 57 Lausanne Collegiate, Tenn. 52, Lake Cormorant 47Christian Brothers, Tenn. 62, Southaven 48 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Briarcrest Olive Branch Lausanne Lausanne Collegiate Briarcrest Christian Lake Cormorant Latest News Saturday's DeSoto County scores Hustle drop tight contest in Utah Tornadoes leave early morning damage Friday's DeSoto County scoreboard Sheriff’s Citizens Academy program to begin Jackson-McCray seeks challenge dismissal Thursday's DeSoto County scores Toshiba creates 40 jobs in Horn Lake Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTornadoes leave early morning damageTeenager charged in murder caseHomestead applications being takenFoundation celebrates 20th year of the Crystal BallArrest made in DeSoto County homicideQuistors' coach Turner to Tennessee schoolSheriff’s Citizens Academy program to beginNew Functional Fitness area for YMCACounty hears CWD, pipeline concernsArrests Dec. 23-29, 2019 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedThe morality of free markets (2)The Times of Our Lives (1)
