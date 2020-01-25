Yuta Watanabe

Yuta Watanabe of the Memphis Hustle drives past an Austin Spurs defender during the Hustle's 119-109 victory at Southaven's Landers Center on Saturday, Jan. 25.  

 Bob Bakken|DTT

NBA G League basketball

Memphis Hustle 119, Austin Spurs 109

Memphis Hustle: Jarrod Uthoff - 25 points

Prep boys basketball

Northpoint Christian 72, Westminster Academy, Tenn. 36

Northpoint Christian: Robert Green - 22 points

Olive Branch 82, Birmingham, Ala. Mountain Brook 81

Olive Branch: Cameron Matthews - 21 points

Mountain Brook: ranked #8 nationally by MaxPreps, now 24-1. 

Prep girls basketball

Ripley 48, Hernando 30

Hernando: Zyquira Smith - 8 points

Northpoint Christian 56, Westminster Academy, Tenn.13

Northpoint Christian: Leah Jones - 18 points

Hoover, Ala. 56, Olive Branch 55