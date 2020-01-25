NBA G League basketball
Memphis Hustle 119, Austin Spurs 109
Memphis Hustle: Jarrod Uthoff - 25 points
Prep boys basketball
Northpoint Christian 72, Westminster Academy, Tenn. 36
Northpoint Christian: Robert Green - 22 points
Olive Branch 82, Birmingham, Ala. Mountain Brook 81
Olive Branch: Cameron Matthews - 21 points
Mountain Brook: ranked #8 nationally by MaxPreps, now 24-1.
Prep girls basketball
Ripley 48, Hernando 30
Hernando: Zyquira Smith - 8 points
Northpoint Christian 56, Westminster Academy, Tenn.13
Northpoint Christian: Leah Jones - 18 points
Hoover, Ala. 56, Olive Branch 55
