Saturday's DeSoto County scores By BOB BAKKEN Sports Editor Feb 8, 2020 NBA G League basketball
South Bay Lakers 115, Memphis Hustle 106
Prep soccer playoffs
MHSAA 5A state boys championship
Center Hill 2, Long Beach 1
Center Hill: First state title in school history. Diego Valenzuela and Kuba Maszkiewicz, each 1 goal.
