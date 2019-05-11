Prep baseball
MHSAA 6A North Half finals, best of three
Game two
Northwest Rankin 7, DeSoto Central 6 (Series tied 1-1)
DeSoto Central scored six runs in the second inning for a 6-3 lead, but Northwest Rankin came back with one run in the third inning and then tallied three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for the victory. Kamren James led the Jaguars’ offense with two hits, while Blaze Jordan and Mac Sims each drove in a run. Dylan Hale had the only Jaguar extra base hit with a double. Will Logsdon pitched 4.2 innings for DeSoto Central and struck out two. DeSoto Central was held to six hits in the loss. Deciding game three to be played at DeSoto Central Monday at 6 p.m. Winner heads to state finals at Trustmark Park in Pearl to play St. Martin, South Half winner.
TSSAA Division II-A state playoffs
Clarksville (Tenn.) Academy 5, Northpoint Christian 2
Clarksville Academy scored four runs in the fourth and once more in the sixth. Northpoint's rally attempt accounted for both runs scored in the bottom of the seventh. Logan Smith struck out seven in 6.1 innings pitched for the Trojans, which saw their season end with the loss. Clarksville Academy advances to play in the state quarterfinals at Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Prep softball
MHSAA 6A state softball championship, best of three
Monday, May 13, game two at Mississippi State-Nusz Park
DeSoto Central vs. Brandon (Brandon leads 1-0)
Game to be played 30 minutes after completion of Class 4A game between Tishomingo County and Newton Count, approximately 2 p.m.
Tuesday, May 14, game three, if needed
Any remaining games left for Classes 2A/4A/6A will be played starting at 12 noon at Mississippi State-Nusz Park. If more than one, each succeeding game will be 30 minutes after the completion of the previous one.
