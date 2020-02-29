NBA G League basketball
Salt Lake City Stars 113, Memphis Hustle 110
Memphis Hustle: Shaq Buchanan 22 points, 18 rebounds
MHSAA 6A state tournament at Mississippi Valley State University
Boys’ quarterfinals
Starkville 65, Olive Branch 63
Murrah 67, Southaven 58
Girls’ quarterfinals
Clinton 78, Hernando 44
Olive Branch 67, Madison Germantown 44
(Olive Branch plays Harrison Central in state 6A semifinals on Wednesday, March 4, 4 p.m. at Mississippi Coliseum)
MHSAA 5A state tournament at Itawamba Community College
Boys’ quarterfinals
Center Hill 65, Cleveland Central 61
(Center Hill plays Forest Hill in state 5A semifinals Tuesday, March 3, 7 p.m. at Mississippi Coliseum)
Center Hill: Decorian Payton: 19 points
