Deshun Dunn

Center Hill sophomore guard Deshun Dunn guards the inbound play in the Mustangs' 65-61 state 5A boys' quarterfinal victory over Cleveland Central on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Itawamba Community College.  

 Bob Bakken|DTT

NBA G League basketball

Salt Lake City Stars 113, Memphis Hustle 110

Memphis Hustle: Shaq Buchanan 22 points, 18 rebounds

MHSAA 6A state tournament at Mississippi Valley State University

Boys’ quarterfinals

Starkville 65, Olive Branch 63 

Murrah 67, Southaven 58 

Girls’ quarterfinals

Clinton 78, Hernando 44

Olive Branch 67, Madison Germantown 44

(Olive Branch plays Harrison Central in state 6A semifinals on Wednesday, March 4, 4 p.m. at Mississippi Coliseum)

MHSAA 5A state tournament at Itawamba Community College

Boys’ quarterfinals

Center Hill 65, Cleveland Central 61

(Center Hill plays Forest Hill in state 5A semifinals Tuesday, March 3, 7 p.m. at Mississippi Coliseum)

Center Hill: Decorian Payton: 19 points