Saltillo Invitational
Boys 4A-6A division
(Top three teams) Pearl 50, Saltillo 71, Oxford 79.
(DeSoto County finishes) Southaven 201 (sixth place); Hernando 228 (eighth place); Center Hill 239 (ninth place); Lewisburg 484 (16th place).
(Top county individual finish: David Cox (Southaven), 17:07.10 (fifth place)
Girls 4A-6A division
(Top three teams) Saltillo 20, Pearl 65, Hernando 76
(Other DeSoto County finishes) Southaven 241 (eighth place), Lewisburg 372 (14th place)
(Top county individual finish) Jessica Cartwright (Hernando) 19:02.80 (second place)
