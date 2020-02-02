The Region 1-6A boys powerlifting meet was held Saturday Feb. 1 at Lewisburg High School. The top 3 lifters in each weight class advance to the North Half meet at Madison Central on March 7th.
Team Awards:
1st- Oxford
2nd- Horn Lake
3rd- Lewisburg
114 pounds
1st- Jabari Brassell- Oxford
2nd- Landon Waddill- Hernando
3rd- Chase Willing- Lewisburg
123 pounds
1st- DJ Gipson- Oxford
2nd- Kadarius Smith- Horn Lake
3rd- Jony Jimenez- Olive Branch
132 pounds
1st- Josh Fisher- Lewisburg
2nd- Brayden Cook- Lewisburg
3rd- Austin Smith- Oxford
148 pounds
1st- Brian Heard- Horn Lake
2nd- Javion Everett- Lewisburg
3rd- Cooper Little- Lewisburg
165 pounds
1st- Jacopoundsy Futtrell- Hernando
2nd- Denazah Polingo- Oxford
3rd- Bryson Lawrence- DeSoto Central
181 pounds
1st- Jaylen Sulton- Horn Lake
2nd- Kendal Lowery- Southaven
3rd- Henry Smith- Hernando
198 pounds
1st- Jeremiah Pomerlee- Oxford
2nd- RJ Grant- Horn Lake
3rd- Hughes Robson- Lewisburg
220 pounds
1st- Quay Edwards- Tupelo
2nd- Rod Daniels- Horn Lake
3rd- Keegan Wilfawn- Oxford
242 pounds
1st- Connor Bradley- Oxford
2nd- Jamarri Sims- Oxford
3rd- Drew Studer- DeSoto Central
275 pounds
1st- Klein Morrow- Lewisburg
2nd- Tristan Robinson- Hernando
3rd- Dylan Alderman- Hernando
308 pounds
1st- Josaih Hayes- Horn Lake
2nd- Jahmal Pegues- Oxford
3rd- Ken Herman- Tupelo
308+ pounds
1st- Thurman Rayborn IV- Horn Lake
2nd- Bryson Barksdale- Oxford
Commented