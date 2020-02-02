Powerlifting
The Region 1-6A boys powerlifting meet was held Saturday Feb. 1 at Lewisburg High School. The top 3 lifters in each weight class advance to the North Half meet at Madison Central on March 7th.

Team Awards:

1st- Oxford

2nd- Horn Lake

3rd- Lewisburg

114 pounds

1st- Jabari Brassell- Oxford

2nd- Landon Waddill- Hernando

3rd- Chase Willing- Lewisburg

123 pounds

1st- DJ Gipson- Oxford

2nd- Kadarius Smith- Horn Lake

3rd- Jony Jimenez- Olive Branch

132 pounds

1st- Josh Fisher- Lewisburg

2nd- Brayden Cook- Lewisburg

3rd- Austin Smith- Oxford

148 pounds

1st- Brian Heard- Horn Lake

2nd- Javion Everett- Lewisburg

3rd- Cooper Little- Lewisburg

165 pounds

1st- Jacopoundsy Futtrell- Hernando

2nd- Denazah Polingo- Oxford

3rd- Bryson Lawrence- DeSoto Central

181 pounds

1st- Jaylen Sulton- Horn Lake

2nd- Kendal Lowery- Southaven

3rd- Henry Smith- Hernando

198 pounds

1st- Jeremiah Pomerlee- Oxford

2nd- RJ Grant- Horn Lake

3rd- Hughes Robson- Lewisburg

220 pounds

1st- Quay Edwards- Tupelo

2nd- Rod Daniels- Horn Lake

3rd- Keegan Wilfawn- Oxford

242 pounds

1st- Connor Bradley- Oxford

2nd- Jamarri Sims- Oxford

3rd- Drew Studer- DeSoto Central

275 pounds

1st- Klein Morrow- Lewisburg

2nd- Tristan Robinson- Hernando

3rd- Dylan Alderman- Hernando

308 pounds

1st- Josaih Hayes- Horn Lake

2nd- Jahmal Pegues- Oxford

3rd- Ken Herman- Tupelo

308+ pounds

1st- Thurman Rayborn IV- Horn Lake

2nd- Bryson Barksdale- Oxford