The 2019 Northwest Mississippi Community College Rangers break the ribbon to enter the field at their home opener Thursday, Sept. 5 as the new artificial turf playing surface at Bobby Franklin Field was officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony during pre-game. Local dignitaries were on hand to participate in the event, which highlighted a two-year, two-phase stadium refurbishment project at Bobby Franklin Field. Phase I, still underway, includes an Astroturf Gameday 3D Trionic playing surface, six-lane running track, new brick and iron fencing, and larger electronic scoreboard. Phase II, which will begin shortly, will feature a new stadium entrance, ticket booth and bookstore, updated press box, LED field lighting system, home bleacher expansion and visitor bleacher replacement.