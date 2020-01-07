He did stop the annual revolving door in the football coach's office, but the door will start swinging again with the departure of Olive Branch football coach Tyler Turner.
Goodpasture Christian School in Madison, Tennessee has announced the hiring of Turner as its new football coach. The announcement was made Tuesday, Jan. 7 on the school’s website.
Turner coached the Conquistadors for three seasons, from 2017-2019. In those three seasons, the Quistors reached the MHSAA 5A North Half finals twice and last year reached the second round of the MHSAA 6A postseason before falling to Starkville 20-3. Olive Branch was stopped by West Point each of the two years of 5A football.
During his three years in Olive Branch, Turner’s teams finished with a record of 33-8. Before his arrival in DeSoto County, Turner coached Liberty Tech, Tennessee to a 25-4 mark.
This year’s Olive Branch team was 9-4 and second in its 6A district behind eventual state champion Oxford.
Turner came to Olive Branch and quickly brought the team success, having turned a winless squad the year before to a 12-2 mark and a 2017 North Half finals appearance in its first season of Class 5-A football.
Goodpasture hopes Turner can make the same turnaround of its program, since the TSSAA Division II-AA school was 4-7 overall and 0-4 in district play last fall under former coach Jerry Joslin. The program has gone 7-26 in the last three years as a Division II school. The school competed in Division I before its move to Division II-AA’s Middle Region, where it has just one win in 12 region games played during that time.
In its announcement, Goodpasture's Athletic Director and Head of Upper School, Lynn Dearing, said, "We are excited to welcome Coach Turner and his family to Goodpasture Christian School. We are confident that he will be a strong leader in our football program and we look forward to the great things that await our football program. Coach Turner is joining a strong coaching staff at Goodpasture that is committed to leading young people not only in sports but also to be men and women of Christ and valued people in our community."
When Turner came to Olive Branch, he stopped a nearly annual run of coaches for the tradition-rich football program, beginning with the departure of Scott Samsel in 2013, to solo seasons for Jeremy Toungett, Steve Buckley, Pete Hurt, before Turner’s arrival in 2017.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
