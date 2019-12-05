Horn Lake guard Christian Terrell dirtied up the scorebook to the tune of 31 points Tuesday night, as the MHSAA 6A Eagles defeated its 5A neighbor Lake Cormorant 66-53 on the Gators’ home floor.
Terrell added four assists and three steals as Horn Lake improved to 6-6 for the year. He was especially good at the free throw line, where Terrell finished hitting 14 of 16 charity tosses.
All of his points were needed as Lake Cormorant’s Keithean Brooks was also deadly in the contest, finishing with 21 points in the losing effort. Lake Cormorant dropped to 6-4 with the loss.
Among other boys’ action around DeSoto County Tuesday night, Kaeden Laws dropped 32 points for defending MHSAA 5A state champion Center Hill in the Mustangs’ 93-64 demolition of the Chargers in Oxford. Center Hill improved to 7-2 for the year, having lost to The Webb School, a TSSAA Division II school, 67-66 at the Lighthouse Classic in Corinth on Friday, Nov. 29.
Chris Gilliland led Northpoint Christian to a 68-50 victory over Memphis Home Education Association in the Trojans’ home opener Tuesday night.
In other action, DeSoto Central won its second game of the year under new coach Blake Orman, defeating Senatobia, 69-68 in overtime.
Olive Branch avenged an earlier loss with a 55-40 win at Germantown Houston, Tenn. Germantown High dropped Southaven 53-48 and Lewisburg easily handled Strayhorn 84-42, Magnolia Heights topped Kirk Academy 57-53.
In Tuesday girls’ basketball play, Latavia Jones led Horn Lake to a 52-26 victory at Lake Cormorant. Jones scored 17 points for the Lady Eagles, while Maleesha Liddell answered for Lake Cormorant with 16.
Northpoint topped St. Mary’s Episcopal, Tennessee on Tuesday 52-30 behind 16 points from Leah Jones. Germantown Houston, Tennessee edged Olive Branch 68-66, Oxford handled Center Hill 47-30, Magnolia Heights topped Kirk Academy 39-35, it was Senatobia over DeSoto Central 59-32, Strayhorn beat Lewisburg 43-36, and it was Southaven over Germantown, Tenn. 65-28.
SOCCER KICKS: Horn Lake swept Strayhorn in a soccer twin-bill Tuesday, with the boys posting a 2-1 victory and the girls claiming a 4-0 shutout.
SPORTS ETC.: Sports is a family affair for the John and Allison Pignocco family of Olive Branch and Northpoint Christian School, as son Justin Pignocco plays football at Sewanee University and brother Payne is a hockey player for the club team at Middle Tennessee State University. Justin, a senior at Sewanee, has been named to the Division III Senior Classic football game, set for Dec. 14 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The contest is the Division III-level equivalent to the Senior Bowl. The 300-pound senior was also among five Sewanee players named to the Southern Athletic Association All-Conference team as an honorable mention offensive lineman.
Payne has recorded one assist through the team’s first eight games on the ice for the MTSU club program in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. MTSU is a team that plays similar club programs of schools that represent SEC universities.
Two DeSoto County football players on the University of Tennessee at Martin football team were recognized again on the All-Ohio Valley Conference football team announced. Senior Terry Williams of Southaven was a first-team all-conference return specialist selection and Horn Lake’s Peyton Logan, a UT Martin junior, was named a second-team all-conference running back.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
