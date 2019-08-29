Friday, Aug. 30 games
Lake Cormorant at DeSoto Central
Hernando at Grenada
Horn Lake at Cleveland Central
Lafayette at Southaven
Northpoint Christian at Fayette Ware, Tenn.
Center Hill at Collierville, Tenn.
Rivercrest, Ark. at Lewisburg
Clinton at Olive Branch
Fayette Academy, Tenn. at Magnolia Heights
Friday, Aug. 23 scores
West Point 34, Horn Lake 6
Lewisburg 17, Center Hill 14
Germantown, Miss. 42, DeSoto Central 24
Lake Cormorant 38, Hernando 21
Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 36, Southaven 12
Northpoint Christian 40, Falkner 0
Magnolia Heights 21, Lee Academy (Clarksdale) 6
Olive Branch - bye week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.