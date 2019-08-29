IMG_9995.JPG

The Horn Lake defensive line, including Jaylon Hill (33), Jon Boring (59) and Charles Thomas (15) are ready for attack against the West Point offense Friday, Aug. 23. West Point won the season-opening battle of defending state champions 34-6.  

Friday, Aug. 30 games

Lake Cormorant at DeSoto Central

Hernando at Grenada

Horn Lake at Cleveland Central

Lafayette at Southaven

Northpoint Christian at Fayette Ware, Tenn.

Center Hill at Collierville, Tenn.

Rivercrest, Ark. at Lewisburg

Clinton at Olive Branch

Fayette Academy, Tenn. at Magnolia Heights

Friday, Aug. 23 scores

West Point 34, Horn Lake 6

Lewisburg 17, Center Hill 14

Germantown, Miss. 42, DeSoto Central 24

Lake Cormorant 38, Hernando 21

Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 36, Southaven 12

Northpoint Christian 40, Falkner 0

Magnolia Heights 21, Lee Academy (Clarksdale) 6

Olive Branch - bye week

