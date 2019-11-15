MHSAA football playoffs, first round
Class 6A - North Half
Oxford 33, Warren Central 14
South Panola 39, Tupelo 23
Starkville 35, Horn Lake 2
Horn Lake finishes season with a 5-7 record.
Olive Branch 24, Madison Central 7
MHSAA 5A North Half
West Point 49, Provine 28
Lafayette 34, Holmes Central 18
Neshoba Central 26, Grenada 24
Lake Cormorant 61, Ridgeland 25
Nov. 22 games
Class 6A - North Half, second round
Olive Branch at Starkville
South Panola at Oxford
Class 5A - North Half, second round
Lake Cormorant at Neshoba Central
Lafayette at West Point
