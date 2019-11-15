Tyler Turner

MHSAA football playoffs, first round

Class 6A - North Half

Oxford 33, Warren Central 14

South Panola 39, Tupelo 23

Starkville 35, Horn Lake 2

Horn Lake finishes season with a 5-7 record.  

Olive Branch 24, Madison Central 7

MHSAA 5A North Half

West Point 49, Provine 28

Lafayette 34, Holmes Central 18

Neshoba Central 26, Grenada 24

Lake Cormorant 61, Ridgeland 25

Nov. 22 games

Class 6A - North Half, second round

Olive Branch at Starkville

South Panola at Oxford

Class 5A - North Half, second round

Lake Cormorant at Neshoba Central

Lafayette at West Point