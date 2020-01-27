Powerlifting
The MHSAA Class III Division 2 girls powerlifting meet was held Saturday, Jan. 25 at Lewisburg High School. The top 3 lifters advance to the Region 1 meet at Lafayette High on Feb. 21st.  Region 1-6A Boys will compete on Saturday, Feb. 1st at 9 a.m. at Lewisburg.   

Team Results:

1st- Southaven

2nd- Lewisburg

3rd- DeSoto Central

Individual Results

97 pounds

1st- Rachel Mehutcs- Lewisburg

2nd- Lynzeigh Burr- Lewisburg

105 pounds

1st- Alexia White- Southaven

114 pounds

1st- Autumn Casey- Lewisburg

2nd- Naomi Doss- DeSoto Central

3rd- Emmy Lebaron- Lewisburg

123 pounds

1st- Makiya Brown- Southaven

2nd- Morgan Davis- Southaven

3rd- Adriana Love- Center Hill

132 pounds

1st- Airyan Wolford- Southaven

2nd- Sierra Webb- Center Hill

3rd- Sarah Wintermantel- DeSoto Central

148 pounds

1st- Brooklyn Farmer- DeSoto Central

2nd- Victoria Cutulo- DeSoto Central

3rd- Amiah Brown- Center Hill

165 pounds

1st- Erica Pixley- Lake Cormorant

2nd- Cheryl Gardner- DeSoto Central

3rd- Danielle McConnell- Lewisburg

181 pounds

1st- Cameron McLearen- Lewisburg

2nd- Mary Hansbrough- Southaven

3rd- Sabreeah Taylor- Center Hill

198 pounds

1st- Makenly Medlock- Center Hill

2nd- Kaitlyn Roberts- DeSoto Central

3rd- LaKiya Alexander- Center Hill

220 pounds

1st- Nora Simmons- Southaven

2nd- Taylor Crittenden- Southaven

3rd- Carly McBride- DeSoto Central