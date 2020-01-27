The MHSAA Class III Division 2 girls powerlifting meet was held Saturday, Jan. 25 at Lewisburg High School. The top 3 lifters advance to the Region 1 meet at Lafayette High on Feb. 21st. Region 1-6A Boys will compete on Saturday, Feb. 1st at 9 a.m. at Lewisburg.
Team Results:
1st- Southaven
2nd- Lewisburg
3rd- DeSoto Central
Individual Results
97 pounds
1st- Rachel Mehutcs- Lewisburg
2nd- Lynzeigh Burr- Lewisburg
105 pounds
1st- Alexia White- Southaven
114 pounds
1st- Autumn Casey- Lewisburg
2nd- Naomi Doss- DeSoto Central
3rd- Emmy Lebaron- Lewisburg
123 pounds
1st- Makiya Brown- Southaven
2nd- Morgan Davis- Southaven
3rd- Adriana Love- Center Hill
132 pounds
1st- Airyan Wolford- Southaven
2nd- Sierra Webb- Center Hill
3rd- Sarah Wintermantel- DeSoto Central
148 pounds
1st- Brooklyn Farmer- DeSoto Central
2nd- Victoria Cutulo- DeSoto Central
3rd- Amiah Brown- Center Hill
165 pounds
1st- Erica Pixley- Lake Cormorant
2nd- Cheryl Gardner- DeSoto Central
3rd- Danielle McConnell- Lewisburg
181 pounds
1st- Cameron McLearen- Lewisburg
2nd- Mary Hansbrough- Southaven
3rd- Sabreeah Taylor- Center Hill
198 pounds
1st- Makenly Medlock- Center Hill
2nd- Kaitlyn Roberts- DeSoto Central
3rd- LaKiya Alexander- Center Hill
220 pounds
1st- Nora Simmons- Southaven
2nd- Taylor Crittenden- Southaven
3rd- Carly McBride- DeSoto Central
Commented