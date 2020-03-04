The Olive Branch girls basketball team is heading back to the Mississippi state high school basketball championship game after the Lady Quistors’ 65-49 victory over Harrison Central Wednesday afternoon in Jackson.
Olive Branch, which won the state title as a 5A school last season, will seek a 6A Gold Ball trophy Saturday at 5 p.m. against Clinton at Ole Miss.
The Lady Quistors were paced by Endya Buford’s 35 point outburst. Buford, a University of Memphis signee, was 11-for-21 from the floor, 3-for-8 from three-point range, and missed only once in 11 free throw tries.
Rhema Pegues finished with 13 points as Olive Branch’s other player in double figures.
Deasia Booker was the scoring leader for the Red Rebelettes with 13 points and fashioned a double-double with 11 rebounds.
Neither team shot especially well, as Olive Branch was 22-of-64 for 34.4 percent from the floor and Buford half of those shots. Harrison Central finished 21-for-63 for 33.3 percent from the floor.
Harrison Central also controlled the boards, outrebounding the Lady Quistors by a 55-37 margin.
Olive Branch took a 17-12 lead after one quarter and led 39-24 at halftime. The Lady Quistors had their lead cut a bit after three quarters when Harrison Central outscored Olive Branch 14-12 for the quarter, but the Lady Quistors still held a 51-38 going into the final eight minutes of play.
Olive Branch had the largest lead of the game at 17 points with 3:31 remaining in the first half.
In Saturday’s championship game, Clinton will be the opposition for Olive Branch after the Lady Arrows claimed a 63-51 victory over Meridian in their semifinal game, also in Jackson.
Three Clinton players scored in double figures, led by Kimbreyell McBride with 16 points.
