Itawamba Community College sophomore basketball player Kealy Wilson, a former Olive Branch High School standout, has announced on social media that signed to continue her career as a student-athlete at Alabama State University next season.
“I feel like I will be a good fit for (Alabama State’s) program,” Wilson said in a news release. “I appreciate my teammates and coaches for making me work hard and giving me the opportunity to showcase my talents at ICC.”
Wilson averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game during her sophomore season as well as had one double-double. She started 26 of the Lady Indians' 27 games and was named to the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) All-North Division second team.
“Kealy is a great kid,” said Itawamba head coach Robin Porter. “I can’t wait to see what she’ll do next season.”
Alabama State University is located in Montgomery, Alabama. The Lady Hornets are coached by Freda Freeman-Jackson and are a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Alabama State will hope to improve on last season’s 9-21 record and 6-12 conference mark.
