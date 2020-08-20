The Southeastern Conference announced its fall football schedule Monday night with its conference-exclusive competition this season, along with added health and safety guidelines.
This announcement followed the decisions from many NCAA conferences to postpone fall sports, including the Big Ten and the Pac-12, which are two of the Power Five conferences. The ACC released its football schedule earlier this month with plans for a season opener on Sept. 5, while the Big 12 teams will face off against both conference and non-conference opponents during their seasons, starting on Sept. 26.
Each school will determine fan attendance limits in accordance with their state’s regulations. Face coverings will be required for all fans while they move throughout the stadium and when they are not able to socially distance. Each school will also determine whether they will host tailgating or other large gatherings on their grounds.
SEC teams will see more competition from their usual divisional opponents. Ole Miss is set to play Florida Week One, and Mississippi State will travel to Death Valley to play LSU, the reigning national champions, the first week.
Besides its usual SEC West competition, Lane Kiffin’s squad will also face Kentucky, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Mike Leach and the Bulldogs will take on Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Georgia.
Unusually, the Egg Bowl is not scheduled for the last game of the regular season, but will still be played the Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend. Ole Miss will take on LSU to close the season, and State will see the Mizzou Tigers in Starkville.
The NCAA president announced last week that if 50% of conferences canceled their fall seasons, all fall championships were canceled. This ruling doesn’t include FBS football, which is governed by the conferences themselves. The plans for the FBS postseason are still hanging in the balance, with half the FBS conferences deferring their seasons until spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.