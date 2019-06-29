Brian Oakes has been appointed as Northwest Mississippi Community College's (NWCC) new director of athletics, NWCC President Dr. Michael J. Heindl announced Thursday afternoon.
"I am appreciative of the support from my family and the vote of confidence extended from Dr. Heindl, the entire administrative team and the Board of Trustees during this process," Oakes said. "This is an exciting time to be at Northwest Mississippi Community College and I am thankful, humbled and honored to have this opportunity to lead the Northwest athletic department."
Oakes comes to Northwest from Hinds Community College, where he spent the last eight seasons as the Eagles' offensive line coach. He replaces interim athletic director Dr. Matthew Domas, effective July 1.
"We are pleased to have someone as experienced as Coach Oakes join our athletic team here at Northwest," Domas said. "We are confident that his former experiences as athletic director and coach in the NJCAA will help our athletic programs continue down their paths of excellence in the future."
In his eight seasons at Hinds, Oakes coached over 30 offensive linemen who have gone on to play at the four-year programs, with 22 of those signing to play at the Division I level. He has helped develop the likes of Justin Sandifer, who was selected to all-MACJC and all-Region 23 first teams in 2014, and D'Tavieus Taylor, who was an NJCAA All-American in 2015. Some of his most notable former players include NFL veterans Norman Price and DeVondre Seymour.
Prior to his coaching stint at Hinds, Oakes served as head football coach and athletic director at Stone High School in Wiggins from 2006-2010, where he guided the Tomcats to the playoffs in 2008-09 after back-to-back winning seasons. He had numerous players participate in the Bernard Blackwell All-Star Game, including Parade All-American and 2010 Clarion-Ledger Dandy Dozen selection Darian Arrington.
A former student-athlete with Hinds, Northwestern State and Southern Arkansas, Oakes began his coaching career in 1998 as an assistant coach at Hattiesburg High School, where he helped lead the Tigers to the state finals. He then moved on to Belhaven College for a year before becoming a graduate assistant at Delta State University, where he was a part of the school's first national championship in 2000.
Oakes, who received his bachelor's degree in coaching and sports administration from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1998, spent five seasons at Warren Central High School, his alma mater, before going to Stone High School.
Oakes received a master's degree in health and a specialist's degree in educational leadership from Mississippi College in 2006.
He is married to the former Bridgett Dendy and the couple have two sons, Ranson (17) and Briley (15).
Brian Lentz is Northwest Mississippi Community College Sports Information Director.
