Both Northpoint Christian School basketball teams remain alive in the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) Division II-A playoffs, despite both teams losing out in their West Region championship games Saturday night at Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis.
The Lady Trojans and Trojans must now pack up and head to Nashville for their next playoff games, knowing from now it is win or go home.
Harding Academy, a team that had soundly beaten the Lady Trojans twice this year, held off Northpoint in a much closer game Saturday night before claiming the title by a final score of 38-34.
Harding claimed 58-32 and 54-24 victories during the regular campaign.
The boys, meanwhile, lost to Tipton-Rosemark Academy (TRA) for the region title 51-42.
It was the second meeting of the season for the Trojans and TRA Rebels, a team Northpoint defeated by a 59-58 count during a Christmas tournament at TRA.
Amara McKay again led her Northpoint teammates in scoring with a total of 14 points, 10 of which came in the second half. Freshman Isabella Carson followed with eight points, all coming in the first half that saw Harding rally from a 9-4 first quarter deficit to take a 20-19 lead to the locker room at halftime.
Sage Hawley paced Harding with 12 points, including six in the final eight minutes of the game.
Despite the loss, coach Barry Gray liked what he saw from his team against Harding.
"I thought the girls worked real hard and showed how tough they are and I was excited about it," Gray said. "It was a one-possession game with about a minute to go and I think that was about the best we've been all season."
In the boys' contest, TRA held the Northpoint tandem of C.J. Norfleet and Jorden Flowers under double digits, until Flowers found the range for nine fourth-quarter points to finish with 11 for the game. Norfleet was held to just six points for the game, and all six came in the first half, all part of a frustrating shooting night for the Trojans.
"I think it was a unique dynamic because they play slower on offense and they kind of forced us to play fast when we had the ball," Gray said. "You kind of put those two things together and that kind of threw us off for a long while and got us away from who we are."
The lone exception to the shooting trance put on the Trojans was Carlton Brown, who finished with 17 points.
"I thought in the first game he had his best game of the year and tonight I think he had his best game so that speaks well of us for the future," Gray said about Brown.
Both Northpoint teams left the Lausanne gym Saturday night not knowing who they play next, but they are aware the team bus will be heading east to Music City next week.
"Basically there's only 12 teams left and everybody's 0-0 right now so I'm excited about that," said Gray.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.