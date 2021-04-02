Northpoint Christian School announced the hiring of Kim Robinson on April 1 as the school’s new head volleyball coach.
Robinson brings 20 years of coaching experience along with 19 years of playing indoor/outdoor volleyball to NCS. Robinson is the Assistant Director and Master Coach at Memphis Volleyball Academy. She previously served at St. George’s as the Assistant High School Volleyball Coach where they won the 2019 State Championship, and made a Sub-state appearance in 2020. She has also previously coached the Memphis Nighthawks.
Robinson and husband, Jason, have two sons; Jace is a current ninth grade student at Northpoint, and Bo will become a student at Northpoint next fall.
Robinson, a New Orleans native, was a high school letterman with All-Conference and All-Tournament awards. She played volleyball in college at the University of New Orleans. During high school her volleyball career shifted to beach. Playing in over 200 volleyball tournaments nationwide, she holds a current membership in LOVA. Before moving to Memphis, she once represented Team USA in a match vs. Jamaica. Robinson worked as a member of staff of the Coconut Beach Volleyball Complex.
“We are thrilled to add Coach Robinson to our staff of Head Coaches," said Head of School Jim Ferguson. "She comes to Northpoint with many connections and with great respect within the Mid-South volleyball community and we are excited for what she now brings to Northpoint.”
At a meeting with Athletic Director-Barry Gray, Head of School- Jim Ferguson, and Upper School Principal- Dr. Bradley Wheeler, Robinson shared in her enthusiasm for joining NCS.
“I am excited to join the Northpoint Family as Head Volleyball Coach," Robinson said. " I look forward to using my experiences and skills to continue and develop our Northpoint players, not only in their own level of skills, but to nurture each player in developing a deeper love of the volleyball sport.”
Robinson replaces long-time coach Joy Dedman, who made the decision earlier this year to pass the baton after serving 19 years at SBEC/NCS as head coach. Dedman remains at Northpoint as a valued faculty member.
“We are so thankful for the 19 years, Coach Dedman has served our school and our volleyball program," Ferguson said.
Ferguson added that Coach Dedman leaves a long legacy of young ladies molded under her leadership, and he was challenged in finding just the right person to take over the program. Ferguson said,
“We know our players will continue to grow with Coach Robinson leading them," Ferguson said. "Robinson brings the perfect combination of enthusiasm and experience. We are excited to watch our players and our volleyball program fly!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.