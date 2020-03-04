Tuesday night at Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, Center Hill advanced to the state 5A boys championship game with a 57-40 victory over Forest Hill in a game that featured a tenacious defense by the Mustangs.
For Center Hill, in search of its second straight 5A state championship, the Mustangs came to the Coliseum Tuesday knowing the road wouldn’t be an easy one. Ranked third among Mississippi 5A teams by the national sports service MaxPreps entering the game, Center Hill was facing a team that was second in the same rankings.
The Mustangs immediately put the clamps on with a defense that kept Forest Hill from reaching 10 points on the scoreboard until just 24 seconds were left in the first half. At one point in the first half, Center Hill had amounted a 16-point lead with 1:56 left before halftime. The Mustangs led the Patriots 22-11 at the break, thanks to a 10-point first-half effort from Kaeden Laws while shooting 40 percent from the floor. Forest Hill mustered a mere 11.5 percent shooting effort before halftime.
The third quarter pretty much sealed the deal for the 25-8 Mustangs, outscoring Forest Hill 17-10 in the quarter. The lead for Center Hill was as high as 21 points in the fourth quarter.
Laws finished the game with 16 points, one of three Mustangs in double figures. Jacquez Hardin scored 13 and Zandon Haralson added 11.
Standout senior Decorian Payton was held to just six points but coach Newton Mealer pointed to Payton’s defensive play that stifled Forest Hill’s top scorer the entire game.
“Decorian said, ‘I don’t care if I score a point, he’s (Keondre Montgomery) not scoring,’” Mealer said. “When you’ve got guys like that, you’ve got championship-quality players.”
Montgomery entered the game with a 28-point average but mustered only 13 points in the loss, due mostly to Payton’s defensive play.
From playing number two in the state 5A rankings, Center Hill must get by one more huge hurdle in the state’s overall number one team from Callaway, which beat Wingfield 59-42 in the other Tuesday night semifinal.
In the state finals on Friday night at 7 p.m. in The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, the Mustangs will look to return the title back to Center Hill for the second straight year.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
