It was quarterfinal Saturday for five DeSoto County high school basketball teams in the MHSAA state tournament and when it was over, two teams had survived and will be moving on to the state semifinals this week at Jackson’s Mississippi Coliseum.
Under the new MHSAA format for the tournament, quarterfinal contests were played at different venues around the state. Defending state champion Center Hill, for instance, played Saturday’s boys quarterfinal contest in Fulton at Itawamba Community College.
Meanwhile, Mississippi Valley State University in Itta Bena was the site of the Class 6A Elite Eight for the three remaining county schools of that classification.
It was the two programs that won state titles last year that have survived and will be at Mississippi Coliseum Tuesday and Wednesday for the semifinals.
Center Hill, looking to defend its 5A state championship, held off a fourth-quarter rally by Cleveland Central to claim a 65-61 victory.
At about the same time, the Olive Branch girls, which took the 5A state crown last season, advanced to the semifinals in its return to Class 6A with a dominating 69-44 thumping of Madison Germantown.
At Itawamba Community College, Center Hill looked to be on its way to replicate last year’s tournament win over Cleveland Central, an 89-55 quarterfinal beatdown, using an early second-quarter run to take a 27-19 lead at halftime and increasing it after three quarters to 49-37.
“We saw on film that we could turn them over on pressure and we thought that if we would do that, we could come back with some easy corner threes (point shots),” Center Hill coach Newton Mealer said. “We’ve got multiple shooters on this team and they got hot.”
The 12-point lead at one time in the third quarter was built to as much as 15 for the Mustangs.
But Cleveland Central pounded its way back in the fourth quarter and cut the margin to as little as 59-58 before Center Hill scored the next four points to increase it back to 63-58 late. A Wolves’ basket cut the lead again to 63-60 but the Mustangs (24-8) held on to take its fourth straight victory and eighth of its last nine.
“I thought our conditioning at the end of the game paid off for us,” said Mealer. “We made some foul shots and that was the difference in the game.”
Five players found double figures on the scoresheet for Center Hill, led again by Decorian Payton with 19 points. Jacquez Hardin scored 16 points, followed by the trio of Zandon Haralson, Kaeden Laws, and DeShun Dunn, each with 10 points.
Joshua Kirkham led Cleveland Central (17-14) with 17 points.
The road for Center Hill becomes tougher now. Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Jackson will be the Mustangs’ semifinal clash with Forest Hill. The Mustangs, ranked number three among the state’s 5A boys’ basketball schools by the national service MaxPreps, face a Forest Hill (25-5) squad that is second in 5A and third overall in Mississippi.
Forest Hill Saturday advanced with an 84-40 thumping of Laurel in the quarterfinals.
The winner will head to Ole Miss for a Friday state championship clash with either Callaway or Wingfield. Callaway is the top-ranked team in 5A and overall in Mississippi.
At Mississippi Valley State, Olive Branch (22-6) advanced to the 6A state girls’ semifinals with its end-to-end conquest of Germantown. The Lady Quistors lead 21-7 after one quarter and held 38-20 lead at intermission. Olive Branch continued its pressure with a 21-point third quarter while holding the Lady Mavs to just eight points for a 59-28 lead when the quarter ended.
Wednesday at 4 p.m. Olive Branch plays Harrison Central in the 6A semifinals at Mississippi Coliseum. Harrison Central advanced with Saturday’s 76-73 double-overtime win over Pearl.
Wednesday's winners play for the state 6A title on Saturday, March 7, at 5 p.m. at Ole Miss.
MaxPreps has the Lady Quistors ranked fifth in 6A, followed next in sixth by Harrison Central.
HERNANDO, OB, CHARGERS FALL: The three other county teams still in the tournament Saturday saw their seasons end in the quarterfinals. Hernando was throttled by Clinton in its girls 6A quarterfinal 78-44, defending 6A state champ Starkville used a last-second basket to end Olive Branch’s return to the 6A postseason with a 65-63 victory, and Murrah rallied from eight points down after one quarter to end the year for Southaven 67-58 in another boys’ quarterfinal.
NAMING NAMES: DeSoto County fast-pitch softball players named to the 4A/5A/6A North All-Star team announced by the Mississippi Association of Coaches are Gabbie Dickerson and Natalie Gilmore of Lewisburg, and Hannah Randl of defending MHSAA 6A state champion DeSoto Central.
A new feature of the All-Star softball weekend this year will be contested between sophomore players considered Rising Stars. On the North squad for that from DeSoto County are Arin Dale and Megan Vinson of DeSoto Central, and Rylee Eyster of Hernando.
The All-Stars make up players who this year completed their junior season of eligibility.
Former Olive Branch basketball standout Kealy Wilson of Itawamba Community College was named to the all-MACJC North Division second team. Wilson averaged 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game during her sophomore season as well as had one double-double. She started 25 of the Lady Indians’ 26 games.
Another second-team all MACJC pick from DeSoto County is Lewisburg product Claire Fleming of Northwest Mississippi Community College. Fleming averaged 7.2 points per game, the third-most on the team, but shot a team-best 41 percent from three-point range.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
