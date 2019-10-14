The Center Hill boys took fifth overall in the 4A-6A boys’ portion of the Pontotoc Invitational meet held Saturday, which saw Oxford the 6A and overall winner with 49 points. Center Hill scored 131 points in the meet. The Mustangs’ best individual finish came from Gabe Gipson with a five-kilometer time of 17:01.03, good for eighth place overall and best in Class 5A. He was followed in Class 5A by Jayln Figueroa who was second among 5A finishers with a time of 17:29.
The Mustangs won the Class 5A portion of the meet with their score and received a trophy.
On the girls’ varsity side, Lynia Randolph was Center Hill’s best finish at 25:35, which was eighth in Class 5A and 76th overall.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
