The Center Hill boys’ cross country team took first in more than just the final result when they ran in the Senatobia Warrior Classic meet on Sept. 14.
The Mustangs won the large school 4A-6A team championship when they outpointed Southaven 55-69, but Center Hill also took a team title of any type for the first time in school history.
Senatobia won the overall title and the small school division crown with 37 points scored in the meet.
Of the nine teams competing, Lewisburg was the other DeSoto County school involved and was eighth overall with 221 points.
DeSoto County had a 1-2-3 individual finish in the meet. Southaven senior David Cox (17:59.20) was first and teammate Eric Fritz (18.13.90) finished second. Gabe Gibson of Center Hill (18:42.10) finished third.
Teammates Jalyn Figueroa (ninth), Cade Freeze (11th) and Ashton Taylor (12th) also scored for the Mustangs.
In the girls' meet, Lewisburg was the only DeSoto County school to take part and was third in the overall team standings with 82 points. Senatobia again was the overall team winner with 25 points to second place Greenville with 59.
Teeunsa Starks of Southaven had the best finish from DeSoto County, taking fourth with a time of 24:17.90.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
