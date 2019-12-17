Monday scores By BOB BAKKEN Sports Editor Dec 17, 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Updated 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Prep boys basketballSouthaven 72, Collierville, Tenn. 69 Memphis East 65, Center Hill 51Center Hill: Decorian Payton 24 points Prep girls basketballCollierville, Tenn. 48, Southaven 41Center Hill 69, KIPP Academy, Tenn. 25 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Southaven, Mississippi Memphis, Tennessee Collierville, Tennessee Center Hill Collierville Tennessee Kipp Academy Latest News Horn Lake man sentenced in rape cases Monday scores Dealership donates to pay off lunch accounts Hustle rally to beat Legends in Texas Friday's high school scores C Spire founders named Star of Hope Award winners Thursday's scores A ‘hideaway’ for great tasting food Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesArrest made in burglary, assault casesThere is reason big buildings in Mississippi are named after House speakersA ‘hideaway’ for great tasting foodDealership donates to pay off lunch accountsReeves outlines priorities in Southaven remarksDeSoto Center donates to school reading effortsHorn Lake officer-involved shootingUPDATED: Burchyett new volleyball coach at Northwest CCNew pharmacy opens in Olive BranchHorn Lake man sentenced in rape cases Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedYoung people ignorant of history (1)
Commented