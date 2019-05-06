Prep baseball
MHSAA 6A third round, best of three (Game three)
Northwest Rankin 9, Hernando 8 (Northwest Rankin wins 2-1)
UPDATED: Northwest Rankin to play DeSoto Central in North Half Final, starting Wednesday at DeSoto Central beginning at 6 p.m.
MHSAA 5A third round, best of three
Saltillo 7, Lewisburg 4 (Saltillo wins 2-1)
Saltillo to play Lafayette for North Half Final.
TSSAA Division II-A West Region tournament
St. George’s (Collierville, Tenn.) 5, Northpoint Christian 3
Prep softball
MHSAA 6A North Half Final, best of three
DeSoto Central 11, Hernando 1, five innings (Series tied 1-1)
DeSoto Central 4, Hernando 2 (DeSoto Central wins 2-1)
UPDATED: DeSoto Central to play in the state championship series for the second straight year May 9-11 at Mississippi State University’s Nusz Park. The Lady Jags play Brandon, with game one Thursday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m.
MHSAA 6A TRACK: At the state 6A track and field meet Monday, Southaven and Hernando had top five finishes in the team competition and the Hernando boys led DeSoto County’s efforts on the boys’ side. Southaven took third among girls’ teams with 65 points and Hernando was fifth with 48 points. Clinton won the team title with 98.5 points among 6A teams. DeSoto Central took 12th place with 24 points. The Hernando boys were 13th as the best county finish at state with 19 points. Southaven was 18th with eight points, followed by DeSoto Central with five and Horn Lake tallied one point in the state meet.
Individual state champions from the county were led by the Hernando girls’ 4x800 meter relay team, which broke an overall state meet record by 10 seconds with a timing of 9:39.57. Katelyn Cartwright won another state title with her victory in the 1,600 meter run at 5:09.79. Cartwright also won the 800 meter finals with a time of 2:17.21. Southaven’s Keshuna Byrd won the girls’ shot put with a throw of 37 feet, 5.25 inches.
The meet was held in Pearl Monday after rain on Saturday forced postponement of the meet.
SPORTS ETC.: Lewisburg stands in third place after the first day of the MHSAA 5A state boys’ golf meet. Lewisburg individual scores have: Corbin Andrada 80, Andrew Whitten 87, Max Allen 88, Hogan Payne 83, and Rhett Gullett at 92. The tournament is taking place at The Oaks Golf Club in Pass Christian.
