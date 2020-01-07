Monday's DeSoto County scores By BOB BAKKEN Sports Editor Jan 7, 2020 Jan 7, 2020 Updated 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bob Bakken|DTT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NBA G League basketballIowa Wolves 145, Memphis Hustle 136 Prep boys soccerDeSoto Central 3, Horn Lake 2 (penalty kicks) Prep girls soccerHorn Lake 2, DeSoto Central 1 (penalty kicks) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memphis Hustle Iowa Wolves Horn Lake Desoto Central Latest News Quistors' coach Turner to Tennessee school Wolves run by Hustle in Iowa Monday's DeSoto County scores Teenager charged in murder case Hustle hold off Wolves in Iowa Saturday's DeSoto County scores Friday's DeSoto County scores New additions highlight start of new year Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCommunity Stars To Be Honored at 2020 Crystal BallArrest made in DeSoto County homicideSuspect sought in Horn Lake shootingNew additions highlight start of new yearHomestead applications being takenFoster looks forward from politicsHolliday leads new urgent care clinic in Olive BranchPeavey heads Hernando Golf and Racquet ClubCurrent named to U.S. Senate Youth ProgramTeenager charged in murder case Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedThe morality of free markets (2)
Commented