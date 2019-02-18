IMG_2693.JPG

Denisha Wilson of Horn Lake hits a free throw, part of a game-high 27-point effort Monday night in the Lady Eagles' 74-52 MHSAA 6A first-round playoff victory over South Panola in the Horn Lake gym.  

 Bob Bakken|DTT

Class 6A Girls

North

Horn Lake 74, South Panola 52 (Denisha Wilson 27, Tierra Wilson 17 for Horn Lake. Tekyra Webster 18 for South Panola. Horn Lake to play at Starkville Friday night.)

Columbus 51, Southaven 35

Class 5A Girls

North

Saltillo 43, Center Hill 40

West Point 54, Lake Cormorant 34

Prep baseball

Horn Lake 15, Independence 0 (Sam Fountain with complete game shutout and no-hitter.)

DeSoto Central 10, Center Hill 2 (Hunter French 3 RBIs, 2 hits for DeSoto Central. Collin Reuter 2 hits for Center Hill.)