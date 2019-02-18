Class 6A Girls
North
Horn Lake 74, South Panola 52 (Denisha Wilson 27, Tierra Wilson 17 for Horn Lake. Tekyra Webster 18 for South Panola. Horn Lake to play at Starkville Friday night.)
Columbus 51, Southaven 35
Class 5A Girls
North
Saltillo 43, Center Hill 40
West Point 54, Lake Cormorant 34
Prep baseball
Horn Lake 15, Independence 0 (Sam Fountain with complete game shutout and no-hitter.)
DeSoto Central 10, Center Hill 2 (Hunter French 3 RBIs, 2 hits for DeSoto Central. Collin Reuter 2 hits for Center Hill.)
