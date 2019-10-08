Hernando volleyball

Hernando volleyball players, including Rylee Eyster (7) watch the action during a match at this year's DeSoto County volleyball tournament, played at Center Hill High School.  

 Bob Bakken/DTT

Volleyball 

Hernando 3, Southaven 2 (19-25, 20-25, 25-13, 25-13, 15-7)

Hernando leaders: Lexi Graves (14 kills); Taylor Smith (ace, 16 digs); Avery Wolfe (ace); Emme Muizers (ace); Avery Ward (ace); Rylee Eyster (18 assists).

