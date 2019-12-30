NBA G League basketball
Agua Caliente Clippers 110, Memphis Hustle 107
Memphis Hustle: Matt Mooney - 28 points
Prep boys basketball
Briarcrest Christian, Tenn. 58, Center Hill 54 (NXTLVL Hoops Fest Nashville championship game)
Center Hill: Kaeden Laws and Decorian Payton named all-tournament.
Hernando 60, Magnolia Heights 52 (Magnolia Heights tournament championship)
Prep girls basketball
Hernando 68, Madison Ridgeland Academy 62 (overtime) (Magnolia Heights tournament championship)
Hernando: Kendria Merriweather - 23 points
Magnolia Heights 54, Marshall Academy 30 (Magnolia Heights wins third place)
