Basketball scoreboard graphic image

NBA G League basketball

Agua Caliente Clippers 110, Memphis Hustle 107

Memphis Hustle: Matt Mooney - 28 points

Prep boys basketball

Briarcrest Christian, Tenn. 58, Center Hill 54 (NXTLVL Hoops Fest Nashville championship game) 

Center Hill: Kaeden Laws and Decorian Payton named all-tournament. 

Hernando 60, Magnolia Heights 52 (Magnolia Heights tournament championship)

Prep girls basketball

Hernando 68, Madison Ridgeland Academy 62 (overtime) (Magnolia Heights tournament championship)

Hernando: Kendria Merriweather - 23 points

Magnolia Heights 54, Marshall Academy 30 (Magnolia Heights wins third place)