Center Hill guard Jacquez Hardin dribbles the basketball as coach Newton Mealer looks on during second half play against Forest Hill Tuesday night. Center Hill won the MHSAA 5A state semifinal game 57-40 and will play top-ranked Callaway Friday night for the state championship.  

MHSAA 5A state boys' basketball semifinals at Jackson

Center Hill 57, Forest Hill 40 (BOX SCORE)

Callaway 59, Wingfield 42 (BOX SCORE)

Center Hill will play Callaway for Class 5A state boys' championship Friday, 7 p.m. at the Pavilion at Ole Miss.  