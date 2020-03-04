MHSAA 5A state boys' basketball semifinals at Jackson
Center Hill 57, Forest Hill 40 (BOX SCORE)
Callaway 59, Wingfield 42 (BOX SCORE)
Center Hill will play Callaway for Class 5A state boys' championship Friday, 7 p.m. at the Pavilion at Ole Miss.
