The Memphis Redbirds are kicking off June with a promotion to give free hot dogs, sodas, and chips to every fan that attends a Friday night game this month.
Baseball fans can get their first free meal on Friday, June 11, when the Redbirds will host the Gwinnett Stripers.
There is also a Saturday night promotion starting in June. “Nate’s Spectacular Cookout Speciality Tickets” will get you into the ballpark and come with a hamburger, hotdog, chips, cookie and a soda for $20.
“We’ve got exciting times here,” said Redbirds Communications Manager Evan Stockton. “We’re playing at home for two weeks straight and you get free hot dogs on Fridays!”
Alongside these two new promotions are the long-standing Throwback Thursdays, Nacho Average Tuesdays, Terminix Fireworks Saturdays.
Every Tuesday home game, fans get free ballpark nachos. At Thursday home games, the Redbirds wear the old Memphis Chicks jerseys and knock hotdog and beer prices back to $1 and $2 respectively. Saturday home games will have post-game fireworks.
The Redbird’s last homestand was the first time they were able to open up at full capacity since the pandemic started. Stockton said the team was drawing good crowds, averaging around 4,000 per game.
“We’ve all missed that shared connection and the roar of the crowd and it’s back now,” Stockton said. “It’s awesome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.