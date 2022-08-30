The Memphis Hustle, the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, will hold its fourth annual open player tryouts for the upcoming 2022-23 season on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Canale Arena at Christian Brothers University (2440 Central Ave, Memphis, TN 38104). Doors will open to participants at 8:45 a.m.
Players who participate in the open tryouts will be observed and evaluated by members of the Memphis Hustle and Memphis Grizzlies basketball operations staffs. All applicants must be eligible to play in the NBA G League per the qualifications listed online and complete the required paperwork. Detailed information about the tryouts, registration forms and payment options and instructions can be found here. COVID-19 vaccines are strongly recommended.
For advance registrations completed online prior to the registration deadline, the fee is $200. The fee increases to $250 for walk-up registrations. Pre-registration will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. Pre-registration will be capped at 60 participants, so those who plan to pre-register are encouraged to do so as soon as possible. Those wishing to do walk-up registration must pay with a credit or debit card. Family members and guests are not allowed at the tryout – only participants themselves. Additionally, all participants will receive a free T-shirt with registration. All registrations are non-refundable.
For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter and Instagram (@MemphisHustle) or like Memphis Hustle on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.