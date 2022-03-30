The Memphis Hustle defeated the Stockton Kings 123-115 on Tuesday at Landers Center.
Santi Aldama posted a double-double with 23 points and 15 rebounds to lead Memphis. Shaq Buchanan totaled 19 points and Ahmad Caver added 17 points. Damien Jefferson gave the Hustle a spark in the fourth quarter with 15 of his 20 points coming in the final 12 minutes.
Quinn Cook totaled 29 points (11-23 FG) and five rebounds to lead the Kings. Emanuel Terry posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds on 10-of-15 shooting. Matt Coleman III added 16 points and eight rebounds.
Memphis led 111-109 with 2:48 to play in regulation before scoring eight of the next 10 points, highlighted by Jefferson’s third 3-point make of the quarter, extending the lead to 119-111 with 1:02 to play in the fourth quarter. The win brings Memphis to one game behind Stockton for the sixth seed in the Western Conference playoff standings.
The Hustle were outshot by the Kings 51.1% to 46.9% but outscored Stockton 21-10 in second chance points and 17-8 from the free throw line.
Both offenses were firing on all cylinders in the first half as Stockton settled for a 67-65 advantage at the halftime break. Four Kings scored in double-figures in the opening half, led by Cook’s 13 points. Aldama and Caver paced the Hustle with 13 points each in the first half.
Both teams traded baskets in the third quarter before Sean McDermott connected on a 3-pointer to give Memphis a 95-91 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
The Hustle conclude its regular season against the Birmingham Squadron at Landers Center on Saturday, April 2, at 7 p.m.
