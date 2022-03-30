The Memphis Americans men’s and women’s teams are set to face the Columbus Rapids at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia, on Thursday, March 31. The first match is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. CDT.
The men’s team (12-5) and women’s team (15-2) are coming off wins over the Rome Gladiators. On Sunday, March 27, the men secured its third straight victory by a score of 9-8. The Gladiators secured two goals late in the match, but the Memphis Americans were able to maintain the lead. Meanwhile, the women won their seventh consecutive match. The first seven of the women’s goals went unanswered, ending in a decisive 9-1 victory.
Currently, the Memphis Americans men’s team is second in National Indoor Soccer League standings behind the Fayetteville Fury and the women are ranked first.
Thursday’s matches mark the seventh time this season the Memphis Americans and Columbus Rapids have competed against one another. The Memphis Americans men are 6-1 and the women are 5-2 against the team.
The Columbus Rapids men’s team is led by coach Eddie Miranda, while the women’s team has coach Miguel Galindo at the helm. The men, who are looking to break their two-game losing streak, have a record of 4-12, while the women are 5-11 on the season.
