Executive board member Andrew Haines introduced Corey Adamson and Bo Melson as the head coach and assistant coach for the Memphis Americans at a press conference on Wednesday, May 26.
Adamson will be both the team’s head coach and a player. As a coach and player combo, Adamson will constantly be going on and off the field, coaching from the sidelines and putting in the work on the field too. He said it gives him a unique perspective that he thinks will help the team.
“When you’re playing on the field, you see tendencies of players and of the organizational system that you wouldn’t necessarily see from above,” Adamson said. “And you see things from above that you wouldn’t necessarily see on the field.”
Memphis is where Coach Bo Melson got started in the sport. Melson played soccer for the first Memphis Americans team back in the ‘80s. He said he thinks Memphis is the perfect fit for indoor soccer.
“We’re gonna put professional indoor soccer back on the map here in Memphis,” Melson said.
The Memphis Americans are the first professional indoor soccer team the city has been home to since 1984 when the first iteration of the Memphis Americans moved to Las Vegas.
Coach Adamson and Melson are looking at nearby college programs for talented players to fill the roster with. There will also be open tryouts for the team in June.
The team will play their home games at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.