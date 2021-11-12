With 44 days left until the Memphis Americans host the first soccer match of its inaugural season, the team announced on Friday that they have signed to more players - Peyton McKnatt to the men's team and Stacie Murray-Owers to the women's team.
Murray-Owers is currently the women's head coach and assistant men's soccer coach at Arlington High School, while Memphis native McNatt gained notoriety at Houston High School when he was named the 2015 Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year for men's soccer.
“When we bring on a player like Stacie, who is not only a talented athlete, but a great coach as well, we elevate the level of peer-to-peer leadership in our locker room,” said Andrew Haines, Memphis Americans co-owner and president. “And, with Peyton’s long list of achievements, we know he is a go-getter who will put in the work each and every day.”
Stacie Murray-Owers, a tenacious midfielder, began her professional soccer career in England where she played for three clubs. After returning to the states, she played collegiately at Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas, before transferring to the University of Massachusetts. She also spent four years as the assistant women’s soccer coach at Christian Brothers University. In 2020, Murray-Owers was named Arlington High School’s head women’s soccer coach and assistant men’s soccer coach.
McNatt earned a spot on FC Dallas Under 18 Academy’s roster where he honed his skills before playing collegiately at Northwest Mississippi Community College and the University of Memphis.
“We could not be more excited to bring on two players who not only bring a ton of talent, but high soccer IQs, as well,” said Corey Adamson, Memphis Americans general manager and head coach. “Dec. 26 is coming up quickly, so it’s nice to see the rosters for both teams coming together. We’re going to have two very solid squads.”
The Memphis Americans are a professional indoor soccer franchise with a men’s team and a women’s team competing in the National Indoor Soccer League. The team will make its home at Landers Center.
The Inaugural 2021-2022 season will begin in December, with the Americans playing 12 home games and 12 away games. Each home date will consist of a men’s and women’s doubleheader. For more information or to purchase season tickets, please visit memphisamericans.com
The National Indoor Soccer League was founded in January 2021 by a group of experienced sports team/league owners with over 40 years of ownership experience, and will kick off the 2021-2022 season on Dec. 25, 2021.
The league will operate a men’s and women's division with each member team playing in both divisions. Each NISL game day will include a doubleheader, with fans being able to see both a women's match, as well as a men’s.
