The Memphis Americans, the area’s new indoor soccer team, has begun filling out its rosters for both the men’s and women’s team and recently announced that they will begin play in the National Indoor Soccer League Dec. 26 at the Landers Center.
The Memphis Americans hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Landers Center, their home arena.
“The Memphis soccer community since the ‘70s and ‘80s has only exploded, so I think it’s going to be very successful,” said Brian Haines, minority owner of Memphis Americans.
The team’s owners and three recently signed players were in attendance at the ceremony with local business owners as well as the Southaven Chamber of Commerce.
In the last month, the Americans signed Djordje Djordjevic, Alexis Catt, Kristen Sparks, Piotr Sliwa, Jowayne Laidley, Dustin Hammer, Ashlynn Jones and Tanya Crehan.
Djordjevic is a midfielder who has been playing soccer for most of his life. He played for the soccer team at Christian Brothers University, where he led the team in assists and the conference in game-winning goals. The Americans signed Djordjevic after he did well at open tryouts.
Catt has been playing professional women’s soccer for eight years and played on the Chilean Under-20 Women’s National Team from 2015 to 2016.
Sparks played forward at Maryville University from 2016 to 2020 as well as for the St. Louis Lions in the Women’s Premier Soccer League from 2018 to 2019.
“Having these players on our roster brings a lot of excitement to this team,” said Head Coach Corey Adamson. “They all bring a level of talent and skill that will give us plenty of opportunities to electrify the field here at Landers Center.”
Silwa, the goalkeeper, is one of the most experienced players signed to the Americans. He played for Dominican University and won four conference titles. Then he won national championships with the A.A.C. Eagles Soccer Club and the Sockers Football Club. He’s also been a member of several other indoor and outdoor soccer teams.
“His leadership abilities and tenacity are unmatched,” Co-Owner and President Andres Haines said. “ Since the Memphis Americans team was formed, he’s been a big target for us, so we couldn't be prouder to have him on board.”
Laidely has played professional soccer in St. Louis, Lakeland, Florida, and currently plays for the National Premier Soccer League’s New Orleans Jesters. Laidely will play for both the Jesters and Americans since the schedules do not overlap.
Hammer, a Memphis native, has been dreaming of professional soccer since he was 10 years old. He played at Williams Baptist University, Memphis City FC and Brito SC in Portugal.
Jones played at the University of South Alabama and was awarded Sun Belt Conference All-Tournament Team honors. She also played for Blast FC and won state titles in 2010 and 2012.
Crehan is an Olive Branch resident and played at Liberty University, where she earned Big South All-Conference First Team honors.
“Is it December yet?” Adamson said. “The more players we sign, the more excited I am to see the teams take the field. Things are really coming together. Soccer fans across the Mid-South are in for a treat come Dec. 26.”
