Monday’s announcement of the assistant coaching staff for the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies under new head coach Taylor Jenkins has an impact at the top of the team’s NBA G League franchise, the Memphis Hustle, which plays its home games at Southaven’s Landers Center.
Last year’s Hustle head coach Brad Jones will become an assistant coach under Jenkins, the team announced.
Jones led the Hustle to its first G League playoff appearance in the team’s second year as a franchise last year and finished with a 28-22 season record. He brings nearly 30 years coaching and scouting experience to the Grizzlies’ sideline. Jones also was an assistant with the Utah Jazz and was head coach of the Austin Toros (now Spurs), leading the team to a G League championship. He was also a head coach of the Utah Flash, now the Delaware Blue Coats in the G League.
Replacing Jones on the Hustle sideline will be a resident of Olive Branch in Jason March, who makes a return to the Grizzlies. March has also worked in the NBA at Phoenix, Sacramento and had a previous stint in Memphis between 2007-2016.
The graduate of Florida State was an assistant video coordinator with the Suns, assistant coach with the Kings and with the Grizzlies, where he was also an advance scout for the team.
March has also worked in the Grizzlies’ video department, was director of basketball information and technologies.
As coach of the Grizzlies’ summer league squad, March’s team won the Orlando Pro Summer League championship in 2015 with a 5-0 record.
Along with Jones, the other assistant coaches under Jenkins this season will be NIele ivey, David McClure, James “Scoonie” Penn, Vitaly Potapenko and Neven Spahija.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
